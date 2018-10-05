Military Wire: Documentary focuses on legendary Gen. Wesley Clark

The secret to success. Overcoming challenges and adversity. Global warming. And now, a new film that will challenge what we do and why we do it. It’s not every day one gets to interview one of America’s most accomplished soldiers and leaders and gain insight on why he does what he does and how others can follow in his footsteps.

General Wesley K. Clark was always drawn to the military for an unknown reason. It could have had something to do with his father’s service in the Navy that influenced his decision to serve. Regardless, the young Wesley Clark went on to become a West Point valedictorian, a Rhodes Scholar, the Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander, an author, co-chair of Growth Energy and now a subject matter expert in how we use and leverage energy resources in Jeff Bridges’ Award-Winning documentary ‘Living in the Future’s Past.’

The documentary encourages us to “tune in to what is already here” and Academy Award Winner Jeff Bridges explores who we are, where we come from, how we think and why we do the things we do.

Bridges shares the screen with profound thinkers –- including General Wesley Clark — scientists, and a dazzling array of the Earth’s creatures to reveal profound concepts about ourselves and our future in ways that have never been presented quite like this on film before.

The limited theatrical release will include an onscreen discussion and commentary with Bridges and the film’s collaborators curated exclusively for cinema audiences.

The film is opening in select theaters on Oct. 5-11 and Nationwide on Tuesday, Oct. 9 for a special one-night-only theatrical event.

Tickets are on sale now for the special theatrical event featuring an exclusive onscreen discussion with Bridges and filmmakers following the film.

— By Mike Schindler

Edmonds resident Mike Schindler is the founder and chief executive officer of Operation Military Family Cares –– a 501(c)(3) veteran service organization and technology provider that combats veteran homelessness, while working to strengthen relationships and equip communities and families for success. He is also the Program Manager of Community Engagement & Innovation for the Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) at Syracuse University.