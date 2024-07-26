Military personnel ride Sound Transit free during Fleet Week

Sound Transit is honoring members of the military during Seafair by providing free transit service July 29 to Aug. 4.

During Seattle Fleet Week, members and former members of the Armed Forces, including active duty, veterans and retirees, can ride free on Link light rail, Sounder commuter trains and Sound Transit Express buses.

Service members not in uniform are asked to show their military identification to the transit operator upon boarding a bus or train, or to fare inspectors if requested. Valid forms of military I.D. include a Uniformed Identification Card, a Veteran Health Identification Card or a Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty Form (also referred to as a DD-214).

Ships from the U.S. Navy, U.S Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Navy are docked at piers along the Seattle waterfront for the public to tour and enjoy. More information on Fleet Week and the Parade of Ships is available at www.seafair.org/fleetweek

All customers riding Sound Transit to Seafair activities should plan ahead and allow plenty of time for traffic delays and road closures. Sign up for Rider Alerts or visit Sound Transit’s service alerts page for the latest information.