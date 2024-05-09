Midnight Quintet plays jazz at Baguus Little Asia on May 11

The Midnight Quintet, an eighth-grade jazz combo from Madrona K–8 School, is performing at Baguus Little Asia restaurant on Saturday, May 11.

According to a news release, the quintet will perform a two-hour set from 5:30-7:30 p.m., with a mix of standards and contemporary jazz. Arrive early for a good seat.

Since forming in May 2023, the Midnight Quintet have performed throughout monthly in the community including opening for the Seattle Women’s Jazz Orchestra and playing at local music venues Aurora Borealis and the Triple Door.

Baguus Little Asia is located at 23511 56th Avenue West #107 in Mountlake Terrace. Learn more about the Midnight Quintet on their Instagram or YouTube channels.