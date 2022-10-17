Mercy House presentation among items on Oct. 17 MLT City Council agenda

A presentation regarding the Mercy House Multiservice Center and a proclamation for Mountlake Terrace resident Kathleen Jackson’s 100th birthday are among the items on the Mountlake Terrace City Council’s Monday, Oct. 17 business meeting agenda.

The council is also set to approve an amendment to a professional services agreement for Interim Public Works Director Phil Williams.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W.

To watch remotely, go to https://zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 898 7780 4781 and passcode 101722. To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the above meeting ID and passcode.

You also can view livestreamed meetings and past recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.