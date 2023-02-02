Mercer St. on-ramp to northbound I-5 in Seattle closing Feb. 3-6

Drivers will need to prepare for a full weekend closure of the Mercer Street on-ramp to northbound Interstate 5 as work progresses on a new flyover ramp connecting the eastside to downtown Seattle.
Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close the on-ramp, which includes an entrance to the express lanes, beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 through 4 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6. Detours will be in place.
Crews will continue utility and drainage work and daytime demolition of old concrete in preparation for a new retaining wall.
