Mental Health Arts Festival debuts May 7 in Mukilteo

May is Mental Health Awareness month, and Mental Health Matters of Washington is presenting its first MINDfest Mental Health Arts Festival on Sunday, May 7.

The event will run from 12:30 to 6 p.m. at the Rosehill Community Center in Mukilteo. The theme of the free community event is Celebrating the Mind and Nourishing the Soul.

“MINDfest is an informative, inspiring, and inclusive community event,” said Jody Early, Mental Health Matters of Washington co-director and professor of health studies at the University of Washington Bothell. “We are striving to change the social narrative about mental health and talk about it using an intersectional, cross-cultural, and intergenerational approach. Mental health is more than mental illness—it’salso about thriving, growing, healing, and connection.”

MINDfest will provide a mix of speakers, interactive sessions, music, art and dance. Featured speakers include Roxana Pardo, the founder of La Roxay Productions and co-founder and Executive Director of Alimentando al Pueblo, who will present “Xingona; a journey of family,Community and Healing.” Bestselling author and mental health advocate Richard L. Taylor, Jr. will talk about “Changing Our Mindset about Mental Health” and Dr. Lucia Magis-Weinberg, an sssistant professor of psychology and director of the InterACT Lab at UW Seattle, will highlight the latest research on social media and mental health and lead a youth panel. The talented Sixta Morel, producer of the Gente, Historias y Emociones podcast, is the event emcee.

In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to experience a sampling of restorative and engaging workshops, including: a sound bath by Manilai Love, practicing Mindfulness with Angelica Zapata, learning more about how food can affect your mood with dietitian Megan Ellison, and trying Laughter Yoga led by Randee Young. Youth ages 7 and above are also welcome to attend a special youth Yoga Nidra class led by certified practitioner Leslie Rowans.

Healthy snacks will be available as well as activities for kids. The day will end with music, dance and poetry performance, curated by Movimiento Afrolatino Seattle (MAS) with MilviaPacheco and Otoqui Reyes y Los Hijos de Agueybana.

A full schedule of events is available at MentalHealthMattersWa.com. Attendees can learn more by going to the website or scanning the QR code and clicking on “MINDfest.” The event is free to attend, but preregistration is appreciated.

Rosehill Community Center is located at 304 Lincoln Ave, Mukilteo.