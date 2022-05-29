Memorial Day celebration Monday at Brier’s Abbey View Memorial Park

The Abbey View Memorial Park in Brier is holding a Memorial Day celebration on May 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Monday’s event will include hot dogs, chips and drinks.
Abbey View Memorial Park’s 85-acre property is located at 3601 Alaska Rd. in Brier.
