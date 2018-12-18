Memorial being planned for late Mayor Smith; cards can be left at city hall

The City of Mountlake Terrace says that a memorial service is being planned for Mayor Jerry Smith, the longest-tenured mayor in the city’s history, who died Dec. 14. Meanwhile, cards can be left at Interim City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., Suite 200, Mountlake Terrace.

“Due to his long service and legacy in the community and the region, it will take time to put a proper memorial together,” the city said in an announcement. “According to his family, a memorial will not be held until after the New Year and the city will coordinate with the Smith family to plan any recognition of his contributions to the community.”

A memorial fund in Jerry Smith’s name is also being set up. More information will be available soon on the In Remembrance of Jerry Smith Facebook page.