Members of Hawks wrestling team honored for work on and off the mat

Four members of the Mountlake Terrace Hawks wrestling team are being spotlighted this week for their efforts both on and off the mat.

For a season that ended with a trip to the Tacoma Dome for Mat Classic XXXII, Tommy Tran has been named the final MTHS Athlete of the Week for the winter sports season.

Hawks Dylan Breuer, Alex Williams and Arun Khou have been recognized for academic achievement by the Washington State Wrestling Coaches Association (WSWCA).

Tran qualified for the WIAA state championships held last weekend as an alternate in the 113-lb weight class; while Tran didn’t get to compete in any matches at the Tacoma Dome, the trip to Mat Classic XXXII still capped off an outstanding season, Terrace Coach Gus Anaya noted.

“Tommy began wrestling as a freshman and only won one match that year,” Anaya explained. “His sophomore year he only won three matches. He continued to work hard, stay committed and began to build his confidence and this year he (was) an alternate to state.”

“He has shown great improvement,” Anaya continued, “and he also does well academically in the classroom — a true example of a student-athlete.”

Tran isn’t the only wrestling team member that excels in his studies. Three of his teammates — Breuer, Williams and Khou — got singled out by the WSWCA for their classroom excellence. Breuer was named the 2A Academic State Champion in the 152-lb weight class while Williams and Khou received academic honorable mentions from the coaches’ association in the 2A 145-lb and 2A 138-lb weight division respectable.