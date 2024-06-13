Melody Hill, Cascade View neighborhoods have their say on growth planning

With progress being made on the 2024 update to the City of Mountlake Terrace Comprehensive Plan, the city hosted a workshop Tuesday evening to address the suggestions and concerns of residents and business owners. The workshop was focused on the future of two of Mountlake Terrace’s neighborhoods: Melody Hill and Cascade View.

Washington cities are required to update their Comprehensive Plans every 10 years according to the Washington State Growth Management Act. Mountlake Terrace is updating its plan – known as Vision 2044 – to ensure the city is adequately prepared for expected residential and economic growth over the next 20 years.

During an interview before the event, Mountlake Terrace City Manager Jeff Niten said that workshops like this are designed to encourage Mountlake Terraces residents and business owners to express their vision for the city’s future.

“Basically what the hope is, is ‘OK, Here’s what we’ve been working on. This is kind of the direction we’re thinking about. What do you think? Do you think we got it right? Or do you think we got it wrong? And how can we improve it before it gets adopted by city council,’” Niten said.

Niten emphasized that the city wants to keep Mountlake Terrace residents informed of any changes proposed to the Comprehensive Plan, saying the city did not want to “catch people off guard” through any further updates or new requirements.

Approximately 30 Mountlake Terrace residents and business owners took part in the Tuesday workshop. City councilmembers, planning commission members and other government officials also attended, including Mountlake Terrace Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright. The discussions were led by planners from Otak, a consultant hired to assist with the Comprehensive Plan update.

Attendees engaged in small group discussions around maps of the Melody Hill and Cascade View neighborhoods. During discussions about Melody Hill, attendees said they would like to see improved bike and pedestrian infrastructure along with better connections between the cities of Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace. When residents were asked by Otak planners what they hoped for Melody Hills’ future, they emphasized the need for the area to truly become a neighborhood.

“I look forward to more places for people to hang out in the community – you know, eat, play, enjoy each other,” said resident Forrest Reda.

The discussions around the Cascade View neighborhood included similar concerns and suggestions. Neighbors said that the area’s roads needed improvements, including additional traffic-calming measures and better pedestrian crossings.

By the end of the workshop, the maps of Cascade View and Melody Hills were marked up in sticky notes and red Sharpie, highlighting areas of concern and suggestions for the planners on how to improve them.

Following the small-group discussions, the key takeaways were shared to everyone in attendance. Residents of both neighborhoods said they hope that the residential character can be strengthened in the city’s future plans. Additionally, they said that pedestrian connectivity both within and between their neighborhoods needed improvement.

The Mountlake Terrace City Council is scheduled to receive the recommended draft of the 2024 Comprehensive Plan update from the Mountlake Terrace Planning Commission in September 2024, with the goal of city council of adoption in mid October 2024. Opportunities for resident comment and suggestion are still available on the Mountlake Terrace city website.

— Story and photos by Logan Bury