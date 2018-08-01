Meet the ‘Paddle Pilgrim’ during talk at MLT Library Saturday

The community is welcome to join for a presentation of pictures, stories and music from his journeys. Ellingson has written several books about his journeys under the title Paddle Pilgrim, which will be available for purchase. Light refreshments will be served.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to noon in the library’s Large Meeting Room.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W.