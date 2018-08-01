Meet the ‘Paddle Pilgrim’ during talk at MLT Library Saturday

The Mountlake Terrace Library will host a talk by Dr. Dave Ellingson on Saturday, Aug. 4.
Ellingson is an expedition kayaker who has paddled the Mississippi River, the Erie Canal and Hudson River to the Statue of Liberty, and has just returned from his ancestral fjords in Norway.
The community is welcome to join for a presentation of pictures, stories and music from his journeys. Ellingson has written several books about his journeys under the title Paddle Pilgrim, which will be available for purchase. Light refreshments will be served.
The event will run from 11 a.m. to noon in the library’s Large Meeting Room.
The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W.