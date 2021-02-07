Meet the new MLT Arts Advisory Commissioners

The Mountlake Arts Advisory Commission appointed two new members to its board in January. Conner Ryan and Benjamin Hou officially joined the commission, which coordinates monthly art exhibits at the Mountlake Terrace Library, maintains and documents an inventory of the city’s public art collection, and works to promote and sponsor events that can enhance the cultural atmosphere of the community.

Conner Ryan, 28, has lived in the city almost his entire life, having only moved away to attend Gonzaga University in Spokane, where he obtained his bachelor’s degree in business administration with concentrations in marketing and entrepreneurship. Ryan works at Zillow Group as a marketing manager, where he is responsible for paid advertising.

He has volunteered with the commission since 2005, when his mom Judy Ryan joined. Judy Ryan now serves as commission chair. Conner Ryan’s father, Mountlake Terrace City Councilmember Rick Ryan, is the council’s liaison to the commission.

As a volunteer, Conner Ryan worked to convert the artists’ entry process for the annual Arts of the Terrace Juried Art Show to an online format. Since 2008, he has continued to manage the show’s entries, purchases and drop-off/pick-up procedures, and assisted with promotional efforts and setup/teardown of the event.

In addition, Ryan has worked closely with the Mountlake Terrace Friends of the Arts, a volunteer group that along with the advisory commission sponsors the juried show, manages the mltarts.org website and assists in writing yearly grants to help secure show funding. Friends of the Arts also spearheads other local creative initiatives such as organizing a 2019 student painting workshop at the Recreation Pavilion with Seattle artist Frankie Gollub.

“It felt like now was a perfect time for me to become officially involved and kind of throw my hat in since I’ve been involved with everything for so long,” said Ryan, who bought a house last year in Mountlake Terrace.

His background in the arts also includes playing multiple instruments, and he enjoys drawing and recently learning to paint. Ryan said he is also able to pull from his professional experience, which includes collaborating on creative for advertising. “I’m not the guy making (it) but I have an eye for what works and what doesn’t,” he said.

He’s looking forward to when the yearly Arts of the Terrace can be held again, after it was cancelled in 2020 due to pandemic restrictions. “We’ve grown the show so much year-over-year that we can hardly fit the artwork we accept,” Ryan said. “It’s fun seeing it grow, but also as the city continues to grow, hopefully we can continue to increase opportunities for artists in the community.”

Ryan said that supporting the arts, cultural enrichment and development go hand-in-hand adding that “communities that have a lot of artistic opportunities thrive.” He pointed to the Edmonds Art Walk as an example of people engaging in other local activities such as shopping and dining when attending the event. He hopes during his time on the commission to help secure increased grant funding, organize more workshops for students and put on other creative events in the city besides the annual art show.

Benjamin Hou, 30, was born in Mountlake Terrace and lived in the city for several years until his family moved away. He returned in 2015, saying that part of what drew him back to Mountlake Terrace is its community of people willing to help one another, which he enjoys. Hou, who has a master’s degree in information systems, works as an information technology specialist at the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration.

He said he has a wide appreciation of many art styles, such as music, ballet, dance, painting and sculpture, which have influenced him throughout his life. “Exposure to and appreciation of all these different kinds of forms of art and expression have been tremendously formative in terms of making me a more well-rounded person, helping me see different perspectives and kind of understand new cultures through these lenses with which we can explore and learn about each other,” he said.

Hou’s regard for art and its role in communication was a major factor in his decision to apply to the advisory commission, he said. “It’s a combination of wanting to serve and to help improve our neighborhoods and to help local artists thrive,” efforts that can make “our community that much richer,” he said

He played brass instruments in marching bands while growing up and now enjoys traveling internationally to explore cultures through photography – some of which is posted to his website. It’s important, Hou said, to keep an open mind to “explore how people live in a country that I’ve never been to, to see how — just try to capture the essence of everyday life for people in a culture that’s a little bit more foreign to me.” He has also volunteered for more than a decade helping to run a marching band and performing arts photography company and assisting in the production of a documentary.

Hou said he’s excited for the opportunity to be on the commission and believes that the connections that art can provide for people are now more important than ever — both during the pandemic and moving forward. He looks forward to helping with the annual art show and also hopes to be able to find various other ways to support artists from all backgrounds — “particularly those who are maybe disadvantaged or are underrepresented…to give these artists a new platform by which they can share their works with wider community.”

The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission holds its meetings on the third Tuesday of every month.

— By Nathan Blackwell