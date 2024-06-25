Meet the new facilities and parks supervisors at the June 27 city council meeting

The Mountlake Terrace City Council is scheduled to introduce the city’s new facilities and parks supervisors during the June 27 meeting.

The new hires replaced Park Services and Property Management Superintendent Ken Courtmanch, who retired on May 3.

Also scheduled for Thursday’s meeting:

• An update on the city’s Vision 2044 comprehensive plan. Washington State’s Growth Management Act (GMA) requires that cities and counties update their Comprehensive Plans periodically. The purpose of the 2024 update is to ensure the city is planning for the next 20 years of population and employment growth. It gives the city an opportunity to review and revise the plan and development regulations to ensure they comply with GMA requirements.

• A review and vote on the revised Council Vision and Strategic Plan goals. The goals are to build a vibrant community, use responsible governance to maintain desired service levels, inform and engage the community and promote environmental sustainability and resilience.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 27 at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Avenue West, Mountlake Terrace.

To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start at cityofmlt.com/FormCenter/City-Council-17/Remote-Public-Comment-Request-Form-12.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

Livestreamed meetings and past video recordings can be viewed at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

— By Rick Sinnett