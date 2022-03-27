Meet the new business: Eye Associates Northwest

Business name: Eye Associates Northwest

Products and/or services: Ophthalmology

How long in business: Since 1993 — new location in Edmonds

Tell us about your history: Rooted in the Pacific Northwest for over 80 years: Eye Associates of Seattle and the Eye Clinic of Seattle had roots in practices established by individual physicians in the 1930s. Dr. H. Frederick Thorlakson opened his office in the Cobb Building in 1931, specializing in eye, ear, nose and throat. Dr. Carl D. Jensen began his ophthalmology practice in the Medical Dental Building in 1934. Eye Associates Northwest, PC was later incorporated in Seattle in 1993, after the two groups merged.

Unique/interesting features about the business: Eye Associates Northwest’s team of board-certified ophthalmologists and optometrists provide the best comprehensive eye care available, from cataract removal and diabetic eye exams to diagnosing and caring for those with glaucoma. The doctors also sub-specialize in corneal care, retina, dry eye treatment and pediatric eye care. Eye Associates NW also offers complete facial aesthetics services with non-surgical and surgical treatments, including Botox, fillers, eyelid surgery, skin cancer reconstruction, and facial trauma.

For more information, visit eanw.net, or call 425-775-0548.