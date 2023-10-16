Meet the Brier City Council candidates: Hisham Othman, Position 6

To help Brier residents learn more about the city council candidates appearing on the Nov. 7 election ballot, MLTnews sent a questionnaire asking about each one’s vision for the future of the city and how they plan to address issues Brier faces.

We are posting these as we receive them. Hisham Othman works in finance and said he wants to join the council and represent younger parents in Brier.

Q: Why are you running for Brier City Council? What do you hope to accomplish?

I am running to give perspective from the viewpoint of a young family with elementary-school-aged children. I feel this is a viewpoint that has been lacking in the Brier City Council. I hope to bring positive changes to the residents of Brier by using creative solutions that are not costly.

Q: What experiences would you bring to the council and how are they relevant to the position?

My background since graduating from the University of Washington has always been in accounting and finance. Currently, I work as a director of international fiscal services and believe my finance experience can help ensure the city of Brier is financially stable. Earlier this year, the city announced that if residents did not pass the RFA (Regional Fire Authority) levy, the city would become insolvent within a few years. This was a huge shock to all, myself included. I want to ensure this type of situation is never repeated.

Q: What is your vision for Brier?

I don’t see Brier changing much. Community wise, I’d like to keep it as it is. I believe there is the potential to use social media to help keep residents up to date on what’s happening in our city. I want to keep our large parks, lot sizes and the feeling of safety in our city.

Q: In your opinion, what is Brier’s most pressing issue and what are your solutions for addressing it?

I believe that the most pressing issue in Brier is crime. While Brier is known as one of the safest cities in Washington, there was a time when Brier had a reputation of a city you did not speed in. In addition, there has been a rise in property crime. I believe investing in our police force, ensuring they are fully staffed, and focusing on enforcing the laws, including speed limits, that the overall presence of our police department will help drive away (no pun intended) other types of crime.

Q: How do you plan to encourage residents to become more civically engaged?

I am working to create a website that will share recordings of city council meetings so residents can listen to them at a time that is convenient for them. This way working families can be informed of what’s happening without needing to be physically present at city hall at 7 p.m. on a Tuesday several times a month.

Q: The neighboring city of Mountlake Terrace is preparing for growth with the arrival of Sound Transit’s Lynnwood Link light rail. How do you think this growth will impact Brier – if at all – and if so, how would you help to prepare the city for it?

Honestly, I don’t believe there will be much impact for Brier. Many folks have concerns that with light rail being so close to Brier, that the population will explode. However, due to the minimum lot size of 12,500 square feet and the current development of Brier, there isn’t that much additional land to develop or subdivide. In respect to cars, folks commuting to downtown Seattle by car may switch to taking light rail, thereby reducing the number of cars on the road. Further, the concept of working remotely from home is being accepted by more employers, thereby removing the need to commute at all. With that said, I don’t see much to prepare for.

Q: How will you work to promote equity both within city government and for Brier residents?

I would take the needed steps to ensure fairness, justice and equal opportunities for all individuals regardless of their background, identity or socioeconomic status. I also believe in transparency and being clear in your intentions and actions.

Q: Are Brier’s current levels of staffing for its police department adequate? If so, expand on your thoughts and – if not – how might the city pay for additional policing?

Brier’s force currently includes a police chief and four officers; there is a vacant position that the chief is working to fill. From attending city council meetings, I can tell you that only two officers and our police chief are currently working. Another officer is on medical leave, and the lieutenant is on paternity leave. The current level of staffing is not adequate but should be resolved when those officers return from leave and when the vacant position is filled.

Q: What are the most pressing environmental issues the city currently faces and your proposals to address those?

I would say the most pressing environmental issue is maintaining our existing trees along with the wildlife that use it for food, habitat, and shelter. To address this issue, I would say that when companies wish to develop land, they should not be allowed to pay a fee-in-lieu of replanting trees. The wording within the Brier Municipal Code needs to be strengthened and the ability to pay a fee instead of planting new trees needs to be removed.

Q: Where can people contact you to learn more about your campaign?

Folks can contact me via email at ShamForBrier@gmail.com.