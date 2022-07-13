Meet Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney candidate Brett Rogers in Edmonds July 19

Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney candidate Brett Rogers will be on hand to meet voters during an event at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, room 1 second floor, from 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday July 19. Pizza and refreshments will be available.

The current Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney is Edmonds resident Adam Cornell, who isn’t seeking reelection.

An attorney and former Seattle police lieutenant, Rogers is running as a Republican. His opponent is Chief Civil Deputy Prosecutor Jason Cummings, also an Edmonds resident. Cummings, who is running as a Democrat, has worked in the Prosecutor’s Office for nearly 25 years, serving as chief civil deputy for the last 14 years.

Rogers started his career as a corrections officer in Racine, Wisconsin. He moved to Seattle in 1996 and joined the Seattle Police Department. During his time at SPD, he completed law school and became a member of the Washington Bar in 2008.

On his campaign website, Rogers said he will primarily focus on public safety and order.

The Edmonds Waterfront Center is located at 220 Railroad Ave.