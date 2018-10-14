Meet Congressional candidates at Edmonds CC forum Oct. 16

Edmonds Community College is hosting the second of two question-and-answer candidate forums for the upcoming Nov. 6 general election.

U.S. Congressional candidates from the 1st, 2nd, and 7th districts will appear at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16.

The forum will be in the college’s Black Box Theatre in Mukilteo Hall, 20310 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood. For directions and a campus map, visit edcc.edu/campus.

It is free and open to the public.

Each candidate, after giving a brief introduction, will have an opportunity to address issues that affect Washington state on a local, state or national level.