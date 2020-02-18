Meet Charles Darwin in a special Edmonds Demo Garden presentation Feb. 23

The Edmonds Wildlife Habitat Native Plant Demonstration Garden (otherwise known as the Edmonds Demo Garden) will feature a program this Sunday, Feb. 23 on Charles Darwin and The Origin of Species.

Feb. 12 was Charles Darwin’s birthday, and the Demo Garden says that by special arrangement, Darwin will be making an appearance to talk about his life, his research and answer important questions. For example, why are there so many species apparently related to other species and how did a man with little formal training produce a cohesive theory as to how biological species originated?

The program will run from 1-3 p.m. and there will be a 211th birthday party celebration for Darwin at the Hatchery Education Building, 95 Pine St., Edmonds. There is free parking on Pine Street and seating is limited on a first-come, first-serve basis. (The door will open at 12:40 p.m.)