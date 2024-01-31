Meet authors at these Lynnwood Barnes and Noble February book-signing events

Saturdays in February, Lynnwood’s Barnes and Noble will be hosting several book signing events. Each chance to meet the author will begin at noon in the bookstore, located at 19401 Alderwood Mall Parkway.

Feb. 3: Florence Klein, author of Under the Hat: Memoir of an Unstoppable Woman Trailblazer

Feb. 10: Jordan Alsaqa, author of Cooking with Monsters: The Beginner’s Guide to Culinary Combat

Feb. 17: Sarah Hawley, author of Demons Guide to Wooing a Witch and A Witch’s Guide to Fake Dating a Demon

Feb. 24: Margaret Towolawi, author of Ayomide and Seyi’s Kitchen: A kids’ guide to plant-based nutrition from A to Z