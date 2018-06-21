Meet an aquatic plant inventory team at Lake Ballinger on June 27

Lake Ballinger pier (File photo by David Carlos)

The cities of Mountlake Terrace and Edmonds are teaming up with Tetra Tech, Inc. to conduct an aquatic plant inventory to determine Eurasian milfoil (Myriophyllum spicatum) species and density in Lake Ballinger.

The inventory information will be used to support effective control for milfoil in the lake, and will be conducted from a small internal combustion boat, according to the City of Mountlake Terrace.

Those interested are welcome to meet the survey team and learn more about Lake Ballinger milfoil control efforts at 9:30 a.m. on June 27 at the Ballinger Park Boat and Fishing Access, located at 23600 Lakeview Drive.

