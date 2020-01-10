Medical examiner identifies Mountlake Terrace woman who died in Monday car crash into home

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the identity of a woman who died in a Monday morning car crash that caused a fire in a Mountlake Terrace home Monday, Jan. 6.

The woman was identified as Courtney A. Larreinaga, 27, of Mountlake Terrace, and the cause of death was “thermal burns and smoke inhalation,” the medical examiner said. According to Mountlake Terrace Police Chief Pete Caw, the medical examiner’s office has also submitted blood toxicology tests to the state lab, but results aren’t expected for up to two months.

Mountlake Terrace police said the car Larreinaga was driving veered off 44th Avenue West at 220th Street Southwest around 7:45 a.m. Monday, hit a power pole, caught fire, then ran into the back of the house, setting the home on fire. One woman inside the house at the time of collision got out safely but she suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to the hospital.