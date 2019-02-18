Mediation strategies for special education students, families topic of Feb. 20 event

The Edmonds School District Student Services Department and the Special Education Advisory Council (SEAC) on Wednesday, Feb. 20 is presenting an event with Greg Abell, founder and principal of Sound Options Group.

Abell will share mediation strategies to help build a collaborative relationship with your child’s school team. This is an event geared toward families who have students with disabilities and/or are receiving special education services.

The event will run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Edmonds School District Office Board Rooms, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.