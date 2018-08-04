Mediation for water, school district disagreement over Madrona set for Aug. 29

Work on the new Madrona K-8 building has been ongoing through July and the beginning of August, keeping construction on-track for an Oct. 16 completion.

Additionally, modifications to the old Alderwood Middle School building are underway to make the building appropriate for Madrona’s unique program starting this fall.

Madrona students will be at the former Alderwood site due to a disagreement between the Olympic View Water and Sewer District (OVWSD) and the Edmonds School District over water service in the newly-constructed building. Students were in the school’s second building for the 2017-2018 school year, but that building is now being torn down to keep the Madrona update project on schedule.

Mediation between the school district and OVWSD is scheduled for Aug. 29. However, school district spokeswoman Kelly Franson said that the Washington State Department of Health has offered to help facilitate a meeting between all involved organizations (OVWSD, Edmonds School District, City of Edmonds, and Washington State Dept. of Ecology) sometime before the Aug. 29 mediation date.

According to an Aug. 3 update on the Madrona Project page, “Edmonds School District is coordinating with the Department of Health and the Department of Ecology to develop a stormwater monitoring plan for Madrona K-8 that will also serve as a best practice model for future stormwater wells within wellhead protection areas in Washington state.”

Additionally, a transportation plan for students attending Madrona at the old Alderwood Middle School site has been finalized. A full list of bus routes is available at this link.

Though routes will cover all corners of the district, the closest stop to Madrona K-8 will be Edmonds Heights K-12, which is 0.8 miles away from Madrona according to Google Maps.

“We had planned a bus stop at Madrona, but contractor schedules prevented the stop from being available for the start of the school year,” Franson said. “Edmonds Heights was chosen instead as the nearest available district campus.”

Resources from the Edmonds School District about this issue can be accessed at this link. Similar resources from Olympic View Water & Sewer are available at this link.

–By Natalie Covate