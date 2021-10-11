Meal distribution for ESD students learning remotely now Wednesdays only

The Edmonds School District is updating its curbside meal distribution at Lynnwood High School for students learning remotely.

Starting this week, the district said it will distribute free weekly meal kits to ages 1-18, with five breakfast and five lunch items, from 7:30-7:45 a.m. weekly on Wednesdays only.

Lynnwood High School is located at 18218 North Road, Bothell.