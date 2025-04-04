Meadowdale Players presenting Alice in Wonderland Tea fundraiser April 8, 11 at Mel and Mia’s

The Meadowdale High School Players are hosting an Alice in Wonderland Tea fundraiser on two dates next week: 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 8; or Friday, April 11, at Mel and Mia’s, 7530 Olympic View Dr., Edmonds

Meadowdale High School is one of eight schools in the world to be selected to perform on the Main Stage at the 2025 International Thespian Festival (ITF) from June 22-27 at Indiana University in Bloomington. The festival is produced by the Educational Theatre Association (EdTA). This opportunity opens doors to numerous scholarships and mentorships for the students.

In addition to airfare and room and board, transporting the set 2,200 miles will be a major expense. The troupe needs to raise $50,000 to make the journey possible. The kids have all purchased their costumes, rehearsed, built sets and promoted their work while preparing for their spring musical and preparing to perform in front of thousands.

Help chip in and get the Meadowdale Players to the ITF by joining them at one or both of their fundraiser teas at Mel and Mia’s. Enjoy a four-course tea with your favorite characters, a crazy hat contest and many photo-ops. All the proceeds will help fund their trip to the ITF. The students will dress as characters from Alice in Wonderland and act as servers. Raise your tea cup and your pinkies to this hardworking group of students.

Tickets are available here at two levels: General admission for $85 or VIP (upgraded food and character interactions) for $100.

Thank you to Mel & Mia’s for providing the space and food for the event at no cost to the troupe.