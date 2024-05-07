Meadowdale HS Key Club hosting PAWS donation drive May 11

Support Lynnwood-based PAWS during a donation drive sponsored by the Meadowdale High School Key Club from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 11.
Drive up to the main entrance of Meadowdale High School, 6002 168th St. S.W., and drop off donations of pet food, toys and care products. All donations support the Lynnwood PAWS.
