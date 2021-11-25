Meadowdale HS Key Club holding holiday gift drive for Domestic Violence Services of Snohomish County

This holiday season, Meadowdale High School Key Club invites you to support the Domestic Violence Services of Snohomish County while you do your Black Friday shopping.
Buy a gift for an adult or a child age 0 – 18 and drop off your donation on Saturday, Dec. 4 from noon to 4 p.m. at the main entrance to Meadowdale High School, 6002 168th St. S.W. in Lynnwood.
All gifts will be donated to Domestic Violence Services of Snohomish County for holiday gift giving.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.