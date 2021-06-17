Meadowdale HS grad winner of AAUW Edmonds College scholarship

Abigail Cruz is the 2021 winner of the $2,000 Edmonds College scholarship awarded by the Edmonds SnoKing Branch of the AAUW (American Association of University Women.) A gradute of Meadowdale High School, she was selected for her academic accomplishments, her determination and her work ethic. Cruz has been working full time while pursuing an associate’s degree in biology and earning a high grade-point average. Her goal is to attend a university and pursue a pharmacology doctorate.

The AAUW is nonprofit and non-partisan organization and is the nation’s leading voice promoting equity and education for women and girls. The Edmonds SnoKing Branch welcomes members from Edmonds, Everett, Lynnwood, Shoreline, Mill Creek, Everett, Mountlake Terrace, Lake Forest Park, and Bothell.