Meadowdale High’s Unmasked Magazine ranked ‘Excellent’ in national contest

Meadowdale High School’s Unmasked Magazine has been ranked as ‘Excellent’ in the 2024 National Council of Teachers of English (NCTE) Recognizing Excellence in Art and Literary Magazines (REALM) contest.

Unmasked is a yearly arts and literary publication created by students, for students and about students in the Meadowdale High School community. Each volume showcases roughly 100 artworks created by high schoolers, and is distributed for free to local businesses, families and friends. Unmasked is entirely volunteer based, with funding provided by local arts organizations, businesses and individuals.