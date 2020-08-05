Mead leads in early returns for county council; incumbents ahead in state legislative races

Democrat Jared Mead and Republican Brenda Carrington were leading in early primary election returns to permanently fill the Snohomish County Council District 4 seat left vacant by the resignation earlier this year of Terry Ryan.

Mead was appointed in April to fill the remainder of Ryan’s term, with the understanding he would have to stand for election to the seat. In the first batch of returns released at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, Mead led with 45% of the vote (11,490), while Carrington was in second place with 29% of the vote (7,556). In third place was Democrat Amber King with 21% of vote and trailing in fourth place was Della O’Malley with 5%.

In other early returns:

State Legislative District 1, which includes parts of Mountlake Terrace and Brier:

State Representative Position 1 incumbent Davina Duerr received 68% of the vote to 32% for challenger Adam Bartholomew.

State Representative Position 2 incumbent Shelley Kloba earned 64% of the vote to 24% for Jeb Brewer and 12% for Gary Morgan.

State Senator incumbent Derek Stanford received 66% of the early vote while 34% of votes went to challenger Art Coday.

State Legislative District 32, which includes parts of Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood and Edmonds

State Representative Position 1 incumbent Cindy Ryu received 64% of the early vote. Former Lynnwood City Councilmember Shirley Sutton came in second with 24%, followed by Keith Smith with 10%.

State Representative Position 2 incumbent Lauren Davis earned 73% of the vote to 16 percent for Tamara Smilanich and 10% for Gray Petersen.

You can see full election returns for all races here. The next set of returns will be released at 5 p.m. Aug. 5. The top two vote getters in each race will advance to the general election in November.