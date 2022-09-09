Mayor Pro Tem Wahl awarded Advanced Municipal Leadership Certificate

Mountlake Terrace Mayor Pro Tem Bryan Wahl recently earned the Advanced Certificate of Municipal Leadership from the Association of Washington Cities.

This program recognizes city and town elected officials for accomplishing training in five core areas:

Roles, responsibilities and legal requirements

Public sector resource management

Community planning and development

Effective local leadership

Diversity, equity and inclusion

Those who earn the certificate have continued to strive for excellence by attending conferences and trainings, serving their community and further developing leadership skills. Wahl completed more than 60 hours of training, in addition to community service.

The Association of Washington Cities is a nonprofit that serves 281 cities and towns through advocacy, education and services.

“Being a city leader in Washington is a complex job,” AWC CEO Deanna Dawson said. “Through our advanced program we are providing our elected officials with the knowledge they need to effectively operate within the law, secure and manage funds, foster strong relationships, and work to build more equitable communities.”

Wahl was appointed to the Mountlake Terrace City Council in 2012 and was elected to his current position in 2013. He previously sat on the planning commission for 14 years.

Wahl currently serves on the city’s Vision Committee and the Board and Commission Interview Committee. He also serves on the Puget Sound Regional Council’s Executive Board and Growth Management Policy Board, Snohomish County Tomorrow Steering Committee, and Snohomish County Cities Executive Board. He has been actively involved with regional issues and adopted regional policies and strategies to address growth management, transportation and infrastructure, housing, economic development, and diversity and equity.