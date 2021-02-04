Mayor Matsumoto Wright plans to run for fourth term on city council

Mountlake Terrace Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright has announced that she will be seeking reelection this year to serve her fourth term on the Mountlake Terrace City Council.

“We are almost there, with light rail and our town center just around the corner. I work regionally to be at the table for our city,” she said last week on her reelection Facebook page.

Matsumoto Wright was appointed to the city council in January 2008 and subsequently elected to the seat in 2009. She is a long-time Realtor with Coldwell Banker Bain and prior to the council had spent five years on the Mountlake Terrace Planning Commission.

Matsumoto Wright received nearly 61% of the vote when she was last reelected to Position 4 in 2017. She became Mountlake Terrace mayor after the death of long-time Councilmember and Mayor Jerry Smith in December 2018.

Mountlake Terrace has a seven-member city council that serves under a council-manager form of government in which councilmembers elect their mayor for the following two years at the first meeting of each even numbered year. The mayor’s primary roles are to preside over council meetings and attend ceremonial events on behalf of the city. Councilmembers also elect a mayor pro tem each year, who in the mayor’s absence serves in the same capacity.

Councilmembers serve staggered four-year terms and elections are held every two years — in each odd-numbered year. There are no council districts in Mountlake Terrace — all seven members represent the entire city.

Matusmoto Wright became the first of four councilmembers up for reelection this year to officially declare an intention to retain their position.

Other council seats up for a vote this year include Position 3, held by Mayor Pro Tem Doug McCardle, Position 1, occupied by Councilmember Rick Ryan and Position 2, held by Councilmember Steve Woodard.

Woodard was appointed to fill the remainder of Smith’s term in Feb. 2019 . When asked by email whether he planned to run for the position again, Woodard replied, “Will be making my decision soon.”

At the time of publishing, neither McCardle nor Ryan had responded to queries about seeking reelection.

— By Nathan Blackwell