Mayor, councilmembers welcome physical therapy business to Mountlake Terrace

The Mountlake Terrace City Council on Thursday night celebrated the opening of Mobilize Physical Therapy, a new business in the heart of Town Center.

Mobilize Physical Therapy is the second branch owned by Shana Stratford and Kelcy Lee, both doctors of physical therapy. The location is 23511 56th Ave. W., Ste. 102, in the Atlas 236 building.

“The city welcomes another business to Town Center, one of many we hope to attract as Town Center transitions to a more urbanized neighborhood,” Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright said.

Stratford and Lee started with a small clinic in northeast Seattle in 2013, growing to a practice of six providers. They opened the Mountlake Terrace office in January. With one physical therapist here for now, they hope to add three more over the coming months.

Clients can access the business through the Atlas 236 garage, or through the lobby from 56th Avenue West. The gym houses private treatment rooms as well as a large, open space for exercise and equipment.

The owners define their mission as providing individualized, one-on-one care through evaluation, assessment and treatment. They specialize in treating orthopedic injuries, sports injuries, pre- and post- surgical cases, and recoveries after collisions and workplace accidents.

“I am truly amazed by the kindness I have encountered in the community so far, from the wonderful people of Ace Hardware and GameStop helping me track down a printer cord, to the friendly staff at Emerald City Athletics and Double DD Meats helping me with marketing opportunities!,” Lee said.