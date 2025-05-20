May is Mental Health Awareness Month: Homage has resources for older adults

Scenes from the lives of everyday older adults:

A 74-year-old woman, grieving the sudden loss of her husband, eats dinner alone every night.

A retired veteran who doesn’t know how to talk to his adult children about how lonely he feels.

A caregiver is silently drowning under the weight of looking after a loved one with dementia.

May marks Mental Health Awareness Month.

Here are some facts:

1 in 5 adults aged 55-plus experiences a mental health concern. | Source — CDC

Depression is the most common mental health issue among older adults — yet it’s often underdiagnosed and undertreated. | Source — National Institute on Aging

Loneliness and social isolation are linked to a 50% increased risk of dementia and a 30% increased risk of stroke or heart disease. | Source — National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine

Only 3% of older adults receive treatment from a mental health professional, despite the high need. | Source –Mental Health America

Homage Senior Services, which for 50-plus years has provided critical services to more than 25,000 Snohomish County older adults and people living with disabilities annually, said it is committed to helping Snohomish County seniors not just in May, but 12 months a year. Homage offers free mental health support tailored specifically for people aged 60-plus.

“Our emotions don’t fade with age. Often, they deepen and grow more complex,” said Homage’s Mental Health Programs Manager Nancy Brosemer. “Mental health affects everything: our relationships, our physical health, even how we handle stress. Giving older adults the space to talk, feel seen and be heard can change lives in powerful, lasting ways.”

Homage offers the following mental health services for people age 60-plus living in Snohomish County

Peer Support Services

Trained volunteers age 55-plus offer weekly phone calls or in-home visits to provide connection, emotional support and encouragement. This is a lifeline for seniors experiencing isolation, major life changes or chronic stress.

Geriatric Depression Screening & Counseling

Free, short-term counseling for qualifying older adults, offered in person at senior centers or over the phone for those who are homebound or have difficulty getting out. Online and phone-based depression screenings are available to help identify those in need.

Mental Health Workshops

Hands-on workshops that foster conversation, reduce stigma and help participants learn coping skills while engaging in art and connection. Topics include boundaries, self-esteem, grief, self-care and managing isolation. There are two upcoming workshops scheduled on Tuesdays, June 3 and June 17, at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds. Learn more here.

For more information: Call 425-290-1260 or visit homage.org/health-wellness/mental-health-program