May 21 deadline to sign up for $10K heat pump subsidies

Washington’s Kicking Gas campaign has announced a May 21 deadline for homeowners to apply for up to $10,000 in subsidies for home electrification appliances in Island and Snohomish Counties. There are seven more chances to attend a required information session, including four that are online.

The Kicking Gas campaign, which launched in 2022, received a $1.5 million dollar grant in June 2024 from Washington State’s Home Electrification and Appliance Rebates (HEAR) program. It provided incentive subsidies to homeowners in Island County and Snohomish Counties. Kicking Gas is in its second round of funding from WSU’s Community Energy Efficiency Program, and is now facilitating subsidies for electric home retrofits of up to $10,000 per eligible household in Island and Snohomish Counties.

Upcoming information sessions:

Monday, April 28, noon: Online

Saturday May 3, 1 p.m.: Darrington

Monday, May 5, 5:30 p.m.: Coupeville

Tuesday, May 6, 6:30 p.m.: Marysville

Saturday May 10, noon: Online

Saturday May 17, 10 a.m.: Online

Wednesday May 21, 6 p.m.: Final deadline and information session (Online)

Interested households can sign up at www.kickgasnow.org/events.

Interested parties can also take a survey at kickgasnow.org to determine their eligibility to receive benefits from the program in the form of subsidies and low-interest financing.