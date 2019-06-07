May 2019 Edmonds School District High School Students of the Month

Edmonds Heights K-12

Luke Brisse

Mother’s Name: Pam Brisse

Father’s Name: Frank Brisse

GPA: 3.7

Clubs & Activities: FRC Robotics, FTC mentor

Current Employment: Edmonds Arts Festival staff

Educational Goals: To attend University of Hawaii, Manoa

Career Goals: Mechanical Engineering

Kiera Craig

Mother’s Name: Stacy Carroll

Clubs & Activities: Musical theater

Current Employment: Mod Pizza

Educational Goals: Continue and Shoreline Community College

Career Goals: To become an ultrasound technician.

Edmonds-Woodway High School

Ingrid Fosberg

Mother’s Name: Kirstin Fosberg

Father’s Name: John Fosberg

GPA: 4.00

Clubs & Activities: I am a Writing Center tutor and co-president, Link Crew leader, Connect and Affect Club (hospital patient care packages) member.

Athletics: I have participated in soccer and basketball for four years at Edmonds-Woodway High School. We placed sixth in state my freshman year on the basketball team, and this year as a co-captain we placed in the top eight. In my two years on the varsity soccer team, I have placed in the top eight twice as well.

Honors: I am a full International Baccalaureate diploma candidate and have been a member of the National Honor Society for three years.

Awards: STEM Student of the Month October, 2018; All-WESCO Honorable Mention soccer 2017 and 2018; All-WESCO Second Team basketball 2018; ESD Scholar-Athlete Award 2019.

Community Service: Special Olympics Unified Soccer; Connect and Affect Club (cards/blankets for hospital patients).

Significant School Project: Both this year and last, I have been part of a small group of soccer players who organize a boys vs. girls varsity soccer game in the spring, where all proceeds and donations benefit our district’s unified sports program. Unified sports allow students with and without intellectual disabilities to play on the same team. I was fortunate enough to play on the unified team as well in order to understand the importance of programs like these in schools, and consider it one of the most positive and rewarding experiences of my life.

Educational Goals: I will be attending the University of Washington in the fall.

Career Goals: Pursuing a career in bioengineering or global health has sparked my interest at this point, but I have so much to learn and experience before I truly decide what career path I want to take!

Fanuel Abraha

Mother’s Name: Mebrat Abay

GPA: 3.4

Clubs & Activities: Friends of Hudad Ethiopian Club

Athletics: Member of the soccer team my junior year

Honors: I’m featured in the Education Foundation of The Washington Round Table’s Credential Essential Campaign Video about the success of the Edmonds School District in enrolling students in to education and training programs after high school. I’ve been an Edmonds School District Board Student Adviser.

Community Service: Edmonds School District Technology Internship Summer 2018, EWHS Library TA. I have been interviewed for a Seattle Times article about local high school work to increase post secondary enrollment. I tutor math for middle school students. I also volunteered for a high school soccer team to teach children the basics of playing soccer.

Significant School Project: I conducted interviews for a topic about child marriage for a college essay. I volunteered to clean up the Edmonds Community College campus.

I dance every year at my school’s multicultural assembly, celebrating my Ethiopian heritage. To raise money for a school in Africa, our club put on an Ethiopian luncheon for our staff on an early release day.

Current Employment: I work 43 hours per week at The Home Depot and Wendy’s Restaurant.

Educational Goals: To study Computer Science, Computer Engineering, and Architecture. I plan to complete my associates degree at EdCC (30 credits left) and then attend Washington State University, where I have been accepted.

Career Goals; I love art and computers. I plan to work in the field of Interactive Design or Architecture upon graduation.

Anything else we should know? In addition to attending community college full-time, I work full-time to support my family. I have been in this country for almost four years.

Lynnwood High School

Alana Williams

Mother’s Name: Ursula Watkins

Clubs & Activities: ASL Club, Orchestra

Athletics: Varsity Swim, Varsity Softball

Awards: Rotary Award

Current Employment: Nanny

Educational Goals: To start off at Edmonds Community College and then transfer to get a bachelor’s degree and eventually a master’s degree.

Career Goals: Music and education

Sam Ruiz

Mother’s Name: Denise Lentz

Father’s Name: Steve Ruiz

GPA: 3.4

ASB: ASB Activities Coordinator

Athletics: Varsity Tennis

Honors: Honor Roll

Community Service: Outdoor Education Camp Counselor

Educational Goals: Washington State University

Career Goals: A career in government and politics

Meadowdale High School

Kaitlyn Robinson

Mother’s Name: Jennifer Robinson

Father’s Name: Sean Robinson

GPA: 3.89

Clubs & Activities: Volleyball, tennis, ASB, FCA, Orchestra

ASB: Vice President and Junior Senator

Athletics: Volleyball and Tennis

Honors: AP Government and Politics, AP Psychology

Awards: May Athlete of the Month; Edmonds Rotary Junior Student of the Month.

Community Service: Annual VBS Volunteer, Edmonds United Methodist Toy Shop Volunteer; Weekly library volunteer; ASB; We Day (2018 and 2019); Various Service trips to Guatemala and Oregon.

Significant School Project: Staff Appreciation Week

Current Employment: Debbie Leraas Children’s Center

Educational Goals: My goal is to earn an undergraduate degree in international relations and affairs or political science and then attend graduate school or law school.

Career Goals: To work with nonprofits in foreign service or become a lawyer.

Clay Collisson

Mother’s Name: Karin Collisson

Father’s Name: Chris Collisson

GPA: 4.0

Clubs & Activities: Hi-Q, National Honor Society, Guitar

ASB: ASB Activities Coordinator

Athletics: Soccer

Honors: AP Stats, AP Language and Composition, AP Calculus, AP European History

Awards: Athlete of the Month

Community Service: Over 300 Hours at Woodland Park Zoo. Over 100 Hours at Museum of Flight

Significant School Project: Maverick News

Current Employment: Museum of Flight

Future Educational Goals: To study biochemistry at Wesleyan University in Connecticut

Future Career Goals: To be a medical doctor

Mountlake Terrace High School

Reiden Chea

Mother’s Name: Ruth Chea

Father’s Name: Rato Chea

GPA: 4.00

Clubs & Activities: Technology Student Association Competitor 2015-2019; Technology Student Association Business and Leadership, FRC Robotics, National Honors Society, STEM Student Leadership, Seattle Youth Symphony Orchestra (Debut Level).

ASB: CO2019 representative 2018; CO2019 Secretary 2018-2019

Athletics: Alpine skiing

Honors: ASB Leadership Certificate 2019; STEM Student Leader of the Year 2018; TSA Gold Achievement Award 2018; TSA Honors Society Induction 2018; TSA Silver Achievement award 2017; Essentially Ellington finalist 2017; 2018 Awards: AP Scholar with Distinction Award, 2018

Community Service: Sunrise Senior Living of Lynnwood Activities Assistant, 2017 to 2019. Over the summers, I volunteered at the assisted living and memory care departments at Sunrise Senior Living. I helped residents put together jigsaw puzzles, jog their memory, keep physically active, and so forth. In the memory care wing, I helped care managers keep track of residents, and helped keep the residents company as their memories faded away.

Significant School Project: Project $10K for TSA. This project started in 2016 and aimed to raise at least $10,000 each year to help pay for student competition material costs and trip fee scholarships for students in need. The project involved intensive fundraising through the design, creation, and distribution of laser cut items at market type events as well as reaching out to rotaries and chambers of commerce for financial assistance.

Educational Goals: I will pursue a bachelor’s of science in Computer Science with the Data Science option at the UW-Seattle Allen school, and plan to graduate in three years. Two years after that, I hope to obtain a master’s degree in business administration.

Career Goals: Data Analyst or Software Engineer for a startup company or Microsoft, Facebook, the City of Seattle.

Matthew Hipolito

Mother’s Name: Daisy Hipolito

Father’s Name: Rodello Hipolito

GPA: 3.3

Clubs & Activities: Hawkeye, TEMPO, Jazz Ensemble

Honors: AP Euro (4), AP Chem (3), AP Stat, AP Calc (AB+BC/3), AP US History (4), AP Lang (5), AP Physics (4), AP Gov

Awards: AP Scholar with Distinction; AP + PLTW Certificate of Achievement; Essentially Ellington Honorable Mention Brass 2017; Essentially Ellington Outstanding Trombone Section 2018; Honorable Mention Newswriting JEA/NSPA 2015/2016/2017; Excellent Newswriting WJEA 2013; Honorable Mention Online News Package JEA/NSPA 2019; 2nd Place WSSEF 2019

Significant School Project: Essentially Ellington 2017 and 2018

Current Employment: Grocery

Future Educational Goals: B.A. Journalism, UW Seattle

Future Career Goals: To be a journalist

Anything else we should know? I’m an e-sports enthusiast

Scriber Lake High School

Ruth Berhane

Mother’s Name: Saba Tesfasalasie

Father’s Name: Berhane Haile

GPA: 2.5

Current Employment: Children Place

Future Educational Goals: Nursing School

Future Career Goals: Ultrasound Technician

Ben Walker

Mother’s Name: Mycca Walker

Father’s Name: Bobby Walker

GPA: 1.682

Clubs & Activities: Trail Mix

Community Service: Trail restoration/ park cleanup

Significant School Project: Trail mix

Voice Transition Program

Shane Zehrung

Mother’s Name: Darcy Zehrung

Father’s Name: Lance Zehrung

Significant School Project: Goodwill internship

Current Employment: Weekend custodian

Educational Goals: To learn more about police officers

Career Goals: To work at a pet store