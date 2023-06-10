Maverick Cares to host ‘School’s Out For Summer’ giveaway at Ace’s Poker June 17

As students celebrate the end of the school year, Maverick Cares is hosting its annual School’s Out For Summer giveaway from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday June 17 at Ace’s Poker – Mountlake Terrace, 7004 220th St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043

Maverick Cares’ mission includes supporting local families in need and this year’s event focuses on providing free meals and fun activities for students as they look ahead to the summer months. Since its founding in 2019, employee-led Maverick Cares has partnered with community organizations and small businesses at quarterly charitable events at Maverick Gaming properties statewide.

To ensure availability, families must sign up in advance online to reserve summer packs for pick up onJune 17. Summer packs will be distributed while supplies last. In addition to food items, summer packs will include vouchers for local activities. Items included in a Maverick Cares string bag will feature crayons, sunglasses and balloons.

“After many months of hard work, the end of school is a cause for celebration as families look ahead to a summer of fun,” said Maverick Gaming CEO and co-founder Eric Persson. “Our team is proud to recognize everything students put into the classroom by helping them let loose a little bit during their time off. I thank all of our community partners and local leaders – as well as our employees volunteering their time across the state – to help make this annual event possible.”