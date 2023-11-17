Maverick Cares hosting Fall Harvest giveaway event at Ace’s Poker in MLT Nov. 21

Maverick Cares is hosting its annual Fall Harvest giveaway from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21 to help provide meals to families in need. The Mountlake Terrace event is at Ace’s Poker, 7004 220th St. S.W.

Since its founding in 2019, employee-led Maverick Cares has hosted regular charitable events at Maverick Gaming properties statewide and engaged in local community partnerships in support of local families.

Families are encouraged to sign up in advance to reserve packs online to pick up on Nov. 21. Kits will be distributed while supplies last. Food items will include ham, turkey, green beans, mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie. Some locations may also distribute additional food donations from partnering businesses and organizations.

“This is a time of year where we must come together and make a special effort to help out those in need,” said Maverick Gaming CEO and co-founder Eric Persson in a news release announcing the event. “We are proud of our local community and grateful for the partnerships that make efforts such as our Fall Harvest event a reality. I want to thank all the local officials, Maverick teammates, partner businesses and organizations for collaborating on this annual program for those in need during the Thanksgiving holiday.”

Maverick Cares is an employee-led project of the team at Maverick Gaming to build a community of partnership everywhere Maverick Gaming operates. Earlier this year, Maverick Cares celebrated its first charitable auction to raise support for its efforts and thanks the community leaders who helped make the event an overwhelming success. In 2022, Maverick Cares distributed holiday meal kits to families in November and December, “back-to-school” packs to kids in August and summer pack giveaways.

Maverick Cares also thanks the local elected leaders who are volunteering their time to help support the event, including Mountlake Terrace Councilmember Steve Woodard.