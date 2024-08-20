Maverick Cares hosting back to school supplies giveaway at Dragon Tiger Casino Aug. 24

As schools begin to prepare to welcome students back to their classrooms, families are starting their back-to-school supply shopping. For families in need, Maverick Cares is hosting a back-to-school giveaway from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Dragon Tiger Casino in Mountlake Terrace so that elementary, middle and high school students have the supplies and backpacks they need for the 2024-25 school year.

Maverick Cares is an employee-led project of the team at Maverick Gaming. Each year, the charitable organization hosts regular events to support families in need preparing for school and the holidays.

Kits will be distributed while supplies last. Backpacks and supplies for elementary, middle and high school students will include red stick pens, highlighters, permanent black markers, protractors, college-ruled composition notebooks, scissors, ruled filler paper, Crayola markers, no. 2 pencils, colored pencils, rulers, glue sticks, erasers, Crayola crayons, pocket folders and pencil boxes.

Dragon Tiger Casino is located at 21917 Highway 99 in Mountlake Terrace.