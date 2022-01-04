Matsumoto Wright reelected Mountlake Terrace mayor, Wahl new mayor pro tem

The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its Monday, Jan. 3 meeting elected Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright to another two-year term and selected Councilmember Bryan Wahl to serve as the council’s mayor pro tem.

Both Matsumoto Wright and Councilmember Laura Sonmore were nominated for the mayor’s job but Matsumoto Wright edged out Sonmore by a 4-3 vote. Wahl was also elected by a 4-3 vote. He replaces 2021 Mayor Pro Tem Doug McCardle.

We’ll provide more details on the council meeting in a story Tuesday.