Math plus art activities at Mountlake Terrace Library Nov. 23

Join the Seattle Universal Math Museum (SUMM) and explore Math + Art with hands-on and make-and-take activities from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Mountlake Terrace Library.

There will be various stations allowing children to explore tiling and tessellation with a variety of geometry-based art projects.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave W Mountlake Terrace.

