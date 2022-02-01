Master Builders Association now accepting applications for free ramps for those struggling with mobility

The Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties (MBAKS), through its Rampathon program, is now accepting applications for free ramps for families struggling with mobility within their home or from nonprofit organizations whose clients or residents have mobility issues.

Since 1993, MBAKS members and community volunteers have built more than 500 ramps to give people the freedom of movement throughout King and Snohomish County.

Applications are due March 4. Apply here.