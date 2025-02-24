MaryAnne Kopan: Celebration of Life March 23 at Lynnwood Elks Club

MaryAnne Kopan

September 22nd, 1932 – February 17th, 2025

Aka “Mom”, “Grandma”, “MA” — or, “Tootsie McGale” by her Edmonds Tiger friends — she was the life of the party!

MaryAnne will always be remembered as smart, generous, fun, witty, sweet, and tough. She never complained. Even when life and aging would try to take her down, she worked her way through it and continued to live independently, fulfilling her wish to never be sent to “Shady Pines.” Her favorite things included her daily crossword, Judge Judy with a glass of wine, casino time, Bingo with her Elks Club/170 Club friends, Husky Football, Happy Hours with her “Fab” group, lunches with friends, and parties and dinners with her family — always dressed the cutest.

MaryAnne worked at the Seattle PI, and retired from The Seattle Times and enjoyed helping out at the family’s kids’ store in downtown Edmonds where many people came in just to see her.

She was preceded in death by her husband George in 2012. She leaves behind her daughters Deanna (Tom) McAllister, Tammy (Keith) Miller and granddaughters Alicia (Nate) and Lexie (Tyler)

A Celebration of her Life will be held on Sunday 3/23/25 at 3:00 PM at Lynnwood Elks Club. Suggested donations in her name to your favorite charity or Hospice: Donate – EvergreenHealth Foundation.