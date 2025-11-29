Maryan McGovern: She leaves a legacy of strength and kindness

Maryan McGovern

April 30, 1924 – November 24, 2025

Maryan passed away peacefully at the remarkable age of 101. The youngest daughter of Viola Nordstrom and Longview police chief John Bailey — among the town’s original settlers— she carried with her a deep sense of history, resilience, and quiet pride in her roots.

In 1949, Maryan married Art McGovern, and together they raised their four children—Heather Moynihan (Jim), Tim McGovern, Merrill Brousseau (Tim), and Pat McGovern (Maura) — near Lake Ballinger. A long-time member of Esperance Baptist Church, Maryan lived simply and sincerely. Though conservative in lifestyle, she possessed an independent spirit that never faded. After Art’s passing, she thought nothing of hopping in the car for a solo drive to Longview to visit her sisters or climbing the bleachers at Husky Stadium to cheer on her team.

Maryan had a rich imagination and a gift for storytelling. She delighted in writing tales that spanned Oregon pioneer life to the sweet and sometimes humorous perils of romance. Her creativity, humor, and curiosity brought joy to those around her.

She cherished her grandchildren — Pat, Mark, and John Moynihan; Michael and Julia Brousseau; and Katy and Shannon McGovern — and shared a special bond with each of them. They will forever remember her warmth, wit, and the way she made every visit feel fun.

Maryan’s life was a tapestry of family, faith, determination, and love. She leaves behind a legacy of strength and kindness that will continue to inspire all who knew her. May her memory be a blessing, and may she rest in gentle peace.