Mary Anderson announces candidacy for Snohomish County Superior Court Judge Pos. 17

Attorney Mary Anderson has declared her candidacy for the Snohomish County Superior Court Judge Position 17.

The position is currently held by Patrick Moriarty, who was appointed by Gov. Jay Inslee in 2022 to the newly created judicial seat.

Anderson said her decision to run stems from her passion for ensuring equal access to justice and maintaining the highest standards of fairness in our legal system.

As an experienced trial attorney, Anderson has handled a wide range of complex cases in various areas of law, including real estate law, personal injury and civil rights. Conversely, as an appellate attorney, she has successfully argued before the Washington State Supreme Court.

In addition to her legal accomplishments, Anderson said she is deeply involved in her community. She has volunteered her time and expertise with several nonprofit organizations, offering pro bono legal services to those in need and advocating for vulnerable populations. She said her community involvement has given her a unique perspective on the challenges faced by individuals seeking justice, further fueling her desire to serve the community as a Superior Court Judge.

If elected, Anderson pledges to uphold the highest ethical standards, apply the law impartially, and promote a justice system that is fair, efficient and accessible to all Snohomish County residents.

Anderson and Moriarity are two of three candidates appearing on the August primary election ballot for the Snohomish County Superior Court Judge Position 17 seat. The other is family law attorney Jody Cloutier. The top two candidates will advance to the November general election.

To learn more about Mary Anderson and her campaign, visit electmaryanderson.com.