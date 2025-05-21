Mark your calendars: Lynnwood Rotary derby race for children with disabilities June 14

Rev your engines for Lynnwood Rotary Club’s eighth annual Challenge Series Derby Car Race – a day of speed and fun for children of all abilities. The race is scheduled for Saturday, June 14 from 9 a.m. to noon at Lynnwood Elementary School: 18614 44th Ave. W.

The race aims to give children with disabilities, ages 5 and older, a space to connect with peers in a competitive yet inclusive environment. Children will be paired with a trained “co-driver” to coast down a track in a two-person derby car and apply the brakes.

To register, families can visit the rotary club’s website or email Challenge Series Race Chair Debbie Bodal: dbodal@gmail.com.

“While the event is centered around supporting youth with developmental disabilities, it welcomes all students to enjoy the fun,” according to a press release from the Rotary Club.

Lynnwood Rotary Club is hosting the race in partnership with the City of Lynnwood, Edmonds School District and local nonprofit Life Enrichment Options, dedicated to advocating for housing, employment and equal opportunity for people with developmental disabilities.

While watching the race, families can also enjoy activities including face painting, a bounce house, balloons, t-shirt giveaways and plenty of snacks and treats. A lunch from Chick-fil-A will be provided, along with the chance to explore a fire truck and a tow truck.

The derby cars were created by event co-host Leo Finnegan, an advocate who was inspired by his son with developmental disabilities to make the cars, the press release said.

The event is free and open to the public – and Webbly from the Everett AquaSox will be there to cheer the racers on.

