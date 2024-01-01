Marilyn Kulper: She was known for her generosity and welcoming nature

Marilyn May Kulper

Aug. 22, 1933- Dec. 16, 2023

Marilyn Kulper was a loving mother, grandmother and friend. Her generosity and welcoming nature led her to have many wonderful connections with those around her. Born in Cordova, Alaska, Marilyn spent her formative years between Cordova and Bremerton, WA as Marilyn Cole alongside her sisters Edwina and Rona. While working in Alaska, Marilyn would meet John Kulper and fall in love. They maintained a long distance relationship while she trained as a nurse and were married in the winter of 1953. Together they made a home in Edmonds and had 4 beautiful boys Carl, Joel, Larry, and Ted. Marilyn spent her time raising her family, keeping a beautiful garden, volunteering in her church as a Sunday school teacher, and joining the women’s sewing group. She would live through the loss of her sons Carl and Ted, the marriage of her sons Larry (to Anita) and Ted (to Kelly) and the loss of her beloved “Johnny”. She welcomed 3 grandchildren Caroline, Christina, and Carl and 1 great grandchild, Lyra. Marilyn led a very full life following Christ and caring for others. She will be dearly missed. We love you, Grammie.