Marie Brindo-Vas and Paul Zimmer featured artists at MLT Library for September

The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission presents the Marie Brindo-Vas and Paul Zimmer Exhibit at the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W., now through Sept. 30.

Marie Brindo-Vas said that after spending many years as a military photojournalist, “I’m driven to seek out stories and document events around me. Portraits, awards ceremonies, investigations, sports, medical procedures, celebrity events, the list of assignments I’ve covered goes on and on. Those days are in the past, but I’m still excited by everything life throws my way. I just want to be out with my camera capturing the fleeting moments of our fascinating world.

“I’ve spent the last decade working as a Digital Imaging Specialist at the National Archives. Handling the imagery of the last century is inspiring, but the technical side of photography rarely provides a creative outlet. That’s why I’m here, adventuring into new areas of photography with my photo bestie and nemesis Paul Zimmer. He desperately needs me around so I can sigh dramatically when he says he will fix it in post.

Currently my kit contains a Nikon Z6II, a 28-75mm F2.8, an 85mm f1.8, and a selection of older lenses from my pre-mirrorless days. Still, I live by the old adage that the best camera is the one you have with you, and I hold my own with my iphone as often as my Nikon.

While Paul Zimmer is an animator and game developer by trade, his passion for the last seven years has been capturing singular moments of reflected light in the lives of flora and fauna.

“I am currently on a mission to visit locations thick with wildlife, starting in 2022 with the Galapagos Islands, where I set out to capture the candid moments of everyday life in creatures we’d only ever see in a David Attenborough documentary,” he said. “The photos you’ll see from my collection will reflect both exotic and local critters, with a sprinkling of posed pet portraiture thanks to my inspiration and nemesis, Marie Brindo-Vas.

“If you’re one of those people who always wonder what gear a photographer uses, I shoot with a Sony RX10mk4 and a Sony A6400 with a small set of telephoto, macro, and portrait lenses. Additionally, I use Lightroom and Photoshop to correct the many, MANY mistakes I make while shooting.

The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission oversees the library exhibits as part of its mission to promote cultural events in the community. Library hours are Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday 1-5 p.m.