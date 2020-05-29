Margaret Eaton: Quick with a quip, she loved her children, grandchildren

Margaret F. Eaton

On Friday, May 15, Margaret passed away peacefully at her home in Edmonds, WA, surrounded by her family.

Margaret was born in Seattle, July 4, 1934. She attended St. Therese School and graduated from Holy Names Academy. Margaret played the piano for various events while growing up in Seattle. Later, she enjoyed singing in Gilbert and Sullivan productions with St. Matthew’s Players. Margaret worked for Seattle City Light as a billing clerk before she and Don started a family in North Seattle. She loved her three children and being a housewife. In 1996, she moved to Lacey to be near her firstborn’s children and then moved to Edmonds in 2005 to be near her other grandchildren, all of whom she dearly loved.

Margaret was known for being quick with a quip and a playful prankster. Marge or Margie as many would call her, also enjoyed playing mind games such a Trivial Pursuit and crossword puzzles.

Margaret is survived by her three children: Erin, Brian (Kathy), and Shauna (Charlie) Davies; sisters, Evelyn Cardinal-Ripley and Joyce (Walt) Haberman; grandchildren: Anthony Benson, Alyssa (Allan) Pichardo, Apryl (Patrick) Benson-Fryer, Autymn Benson, Jared Eaton (mother Erlinda Boerem), Joseph Davies, and Cooper and Mason Eaton; great grandchildren: Lily Benson, and Jalina, Rahniya, Victor and Prince Fryer; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Donald W. Eaton, and her parents Florence and Gilbert Primley.

The date, time and location of her Celebration of Life and her interment at Tahoma National Cemetery have yet to be determined due to social gathering restrictions. Please visit www.beckstributecenter.com .

At the request of the family, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Union Gospel Mission.