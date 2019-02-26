March 9 ‘Learn to Laugh’ comedy night to fund EdCC scholarships

The Edmonds Chamber Foundation is hosting a “Learn to Laugh” comedy night fundraiser on Saturday, March 9, at the Wade James Theater. Proceeds from the show will go toward scholarships for Edmonds Community College students.

“It is named ‘Learn to Laugh’ because the proceeds go to fund scholarships for students who plan to study business, health care or visual communications,” said Lillyan Hendershot of the Edmonds Chamber Foundation.

The event will be hosted by comedian Vince Valenzuela (Grimm, Left for Dead) with appearances from comedians Drew Barth, Geoff Lott, Joe Vespanziani and Duane Goad.

The show will start at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here. More information about the event can be found here.

The Wade James Theater is located at 950 Main Street, Edmonds.